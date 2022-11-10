India vs England T20 semi-final match: When and where to watch, squads and more

A nail-biting semi-final match between India and England is all set to take place in Australia’s Adelaide Oval on Thursday at 1:30 pm. The toss will take place around 30 minutes before the actual match. The winner will face Pakistan in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Where, when to watch

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Likely team arrangements

The boys in blue are likely to continue with the same team while Jos Butler and the English team management will have to take some calls. Since the fitness of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood is a cause of worry, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan could replace them for the deciding match.

Commenting on the English team’s preparation, England captain Jos Butler said, “Well, we certainly don’t want to see an India-Pakistan final. So, we’ll be trying all we can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.” India captain Rohit Sharma said the team does understand the dynamics of T20 cricket and that “we’ve got to be at our best to win the game.”

Sharma said, “We do understand the dynamics of T20 cricket. You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise it’s not good enough. Certainly, we will have some confidence going into tomorrow’s game, but we just need to be better than them (England) to come out on top. We’ve got to be at our best to win the game.”

Predicted playing XI

India– Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

England- Jos Butler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes

