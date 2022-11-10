India vs England T20 World Cup 2022: England win the toss against India, elect to field in Adelaide semifinal

India vs England Live Updates, T20 WC 2022, 2nd Semi-Final: India has lost the toss against England and has been asked to bat first in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The weather looks fine for now as captains Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler walked out for the toss. While India is confident of putting up a spectacular fight against the English team due to their superior record so far in this tournament, England will be hoping to spoil India’s party and face Pakistan in the final in MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

Experts have noted that no team, who has elected to bat first on the Adelaide grounds, has gone on to win the match. This is for the first time that India and England will cross swords in a T20I match on Australian grounds.

India vs England teams at play

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid



India vs England

So far in this tournament, India had finished top of Group 2 with 8 points in 5 matches and a net run rate of 1.319. England were second in Group 1 with 7 points in 5 matches and a net run rate of 0.473.

As per International Cricket Council’s calculations, if rain disrupts today’s play and also the reserve day tomorrow, then India will move into the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 by virtue of their position in their group’s points table.

Match schedule

India will take on England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final on Thursday, November 10. The match will start from 1.30 pm (IST) at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

Match: England vs India, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

In the past

In the past, India has faced England 22 times in T20 International matches, where Team India have recorded 12 wins, while England have 10 games under its belt.