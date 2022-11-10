India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: What if rain interrupts the match?

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: Rain has played a spoilsport during many key matches at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year as many matches were called off or were decided based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Though favourable weather conditions have been predicted at the Adelaide Oval during the India and England second semi-final on Thursday, Adelaide saw overnight rains and the day started with an overcast sky.

As per the Australian government’s Bureau of Meteorology, Adelaide will see a partly cloudy sky with a 24 per cent chance of rain. Therefore, rain’s menace cannot be underplayed totally.

Here are a few scenarios that may happen if rain interrupts the match.

1. Reserve day

ICC has kept a reserve day for all the semifinal and final matches if the rain stops the game. The match will start at the same position (overs with same wickets for both teams) on the reserve day. November 11 is the reserve day for India vs England semi-final match.

2. Revised number of overs

If there is a delay or the match is interrupted in the first innings, the number of overs might be cut down as per the ICC-set overs per hour rate (14.11 over/ hour). This formula would calculate the number of overs that will be bowled in the total remaining time of play.

Following this, both teams will bat the same number of overs whenever the rain stops.

3. Minimum over requirement

So far, ICC has kept the minimum over requirement for all T20 World Cup matches to 5 overs for the second innings. For the semi-finals and final matches, ICC has fixed the minimum over requirement to 10 overs. Both teams will play 10 overs and whoever performs well, will qualify.

4. If rain interrupts the first batting side

If rain interrupts the first innings and the time left for play is less than the overs the side batting first has already faced, the original time can be extended for the second side to allow an extra over for each side if required.

5. Rain during the second innings

In such a situation, the overs to be played will be calculated as the 14.11 overs per hour rate. The second innings would be decided on the number of overs allocated after revision due to delay.

6. Extra time

ICC has allocated 30 minutes of extra time on the scheduled match day and a reserve day to see a perfect outcome for the semi-finals and finals. T20 extra hours of extra time will be provided if needed on the reserve day to ensure a result.

As per reports, if rain disrupts India vs England match on November 10, the match on the reserve day (November 11) will start at 09.30 am (IST).

7. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, also known as the DLS method, is a mathematical calculation that is specifically used to calculate par scores and revised targets in rain-affected cricket matches.

In rain-affected games, par score and revised targets were calculated according to the run rate of the team batting first.

