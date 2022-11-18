India vs New Zealand Ist T20: Rain delays toss for 1st match in three-match series

After facing losses at the T20 World cup, semi-finalists India and New Zealand are all set to face each other at the first T20 match in Wellington on Friday. But the teams and fans were disappointed as they were greeted by a spell of rain, which delayed the toss for the 1st T20I. For the first time, India would be led by ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played an extraordinary inning against T20 World Champion England during the semi-final match.

Top players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul have been rested for the series. Wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to have a good series after his dismal performance in the World Cup. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar will be in the spotlight.

New Zealand is expected to come back with the same squad from the T20 World Cup. The Kiwis have dropped ace left veteran batter Martin Guptill this time, and will also be experimenting with younger players.

Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains.



Stay tuned for further updates.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/e2QJYdAnRN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

Venue and timings

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18, Friday. The first T20I match was previously scheduled to start at 12 pm IST, but now has been delayed due to rain. The match will be televised on DD Sports.

Weather Report

The weather in Wellington is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. Rain has already delayed the match. But as per the forecast, the weather will be cleared later in the day.

Possible line-up for the match

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda,Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

