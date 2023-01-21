India vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami help India beat NZ by 8 wickets

India defeated New Zealand in a thrilling match by eight wickets in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

With this win, India took an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three match series, further winning the seventh ODI series in a row in the country.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 11 runs, and Rohit Sharma left the game after scoring 51 runs. As India bundled out New Zealand for 108 runs, Mohammed Shami took three wickets, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar each took two, and Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav each took one.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand in the ongoing second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Team India is aiming to take a commanding 2-0 lead after eking out a razor-thin 12-run victory in the series opener. However, New Zealand required a victory to remain in the series.

As Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj had the Kiwis dancing to their beat, it took New Zealand seven overs and three wickets to reach double digits. During this time, Shami scored twice, the second of which was a sensational reflex catch off his own bowling, and Siraj scored once.