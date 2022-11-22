India vs NZ T20 match: Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh’s terrific bowling help India restrict New Zealand to 160

Team India bowled out New Zealand for 160 in 19.4 overs after outstanding four-wicket hauls from Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. With an 86-run stand, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips both hit half-centuries and looked poised to post a sizable total, but India fought back thanks to Siraj and Arshdeep, who got eight wickets with their exceptional bowling.

For a total of 30 runs, New Zealand lost their last eight wickets. Indian bowlers have altered the course of the game. Now it is the turn of Indian batters to chase down the target.

Rain delayed the toss and start of play by 30 minutes. India now leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second match by 65 runs on Sunday.

After the first game of the series was washed out, Team India responded with a resounding 65-run victory over the Blackcaps in the second game. Suryakumar Yadav's purple patch in international T20Is continued with his second century in the shortest format of the game. Another major plus for India in the second game was the bowling of Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND Playing XI includes Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson are part of the NZ Playing XI.



