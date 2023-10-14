India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a decent start; Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq fall to Siraj, Hardik Pandya

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is off to a decent start at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Rohit Sharma-led team India, having scored 49 runs in the first 10 overs with 8 wickets in hand currently.

Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 20 runs off 24 balls by Mohammed Siraj while Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed at 36 runs by Hardik Pandya. Skipper Babar Azam is currently on crease with Mohammad Rizwan.

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match on Saturday. Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, is playing in place of Ishan Kishan.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him," skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," he added.

India is looking to maintain its winning streak against Pakistan in ODI World Cup. So far, the two teams have played against each other seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven encounters.

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, October 14.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Team Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Also Read: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: India get first wicket, Mohammed Siraj evicts Abdullah Shafique