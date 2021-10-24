India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch live telecast, live stream

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to be held on Sunday, October 24. Team India will be taking on their arch-rivals in Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup. The India vs Pakistan T20 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Due to clashes at the borders between the two neighbours, bilateral series between India and Pakistan are no longer held. Fans have to wait for international tournaments like the T20 World Cup to see the arch-rivals square off on the cricket field. Hence, the anticipation for such clashes is extremely high.

Team India will enter the match with elevated confidence after registering an impressive performance in the warm-up games leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup. India had defeated both Australia and England in the warm-up matches.

Pakistan had not fared as well in the warm-up matches. The team won its warm-up game against West Indies; however, it had lost the same against South Africa. The match on Sunday will be the opening game for both India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan T20 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 24. The game will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

Viewers in India will be able to watch the IND Vs PAK T20 match on the Star Sports Network as it holds the broadcasting rights for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

This is the sixth time that India and Pakistan will be clashing at the T20 World Cup. Dubai is seen as a fortress for Pakistan as the Babar Azam led team has won their last 6 T20I matches there, dating back to 2016.

However, Pakistan is yet to defeat India in an ICC T20 World Cup match or an ICC ODI World Cup game. The Indian side led by captain Virat Kohli will aim to continue their winning streak against Pakistan on Sunday.

