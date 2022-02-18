IndiaMart, Palika Bazaar, 3 other Indian markets in US Notorious Markets List

Popular Indian e-commerce marketplace IndiaMart.com and four other Indian markets -- Palika Bazaar in Delhi, Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Tank Road in Delhi— have made it to the latest annual lists of notorious markets globally released by the US Trade Representative (USTR). The USTR list—2021 Notorious Markets List – identified 42 online and 35 offline markets around the world that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.



US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that the global counterfeit and pirated goods trade undermines crucial American innovation and creativity and harms US workers. She further said that this illicit trade increases vulnerability of workers involved in manufacturing counterfeit goods to exploitative labour practices. Tai also stated that counterfeit goods also pose significant health and safety risks to workers and consumers globally.



What does the US Notorious Markets List say about these markets?



The United States Trade Representative (USTR) stated that IndiaMart.com has failed to implement the best anti-counterfeiting best practices including seller verification, penalties against known counterfeit goods sellers and proactive monitoring of infringing goods. It further said that the e-commerce platform does have a notice-and-takedown system, which is simply cumbersome to use.



Mumbai’s Heera Panna market reportedly sells fake watches, footwear, accessories and cosmetics. Kolkata’s Kidderpore, also known as Fancy Market, allegedly sells counterfeit apparel and cosmetics often in wholesale quantities.



Delhi’s underground Palika Bazaar, which is known for trade of counterfeit products like mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eyewear, is also on the notorious market list. The underground market is a popular destination for students, young people and tourists who want trendy products at cheap prices.



Right holders have reported that Delhi’s Tank Road market continues to sell counterfeit products including apparel, footwear, watches, handbags, electronics and beauty products. Wholesale counterfeit goods are also reportedly supplied from this market to other markets including Gaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road.



(With agency inputs)