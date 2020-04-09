Indian-American community expresses solidarity with India in fight against coronavirus

The Indian-American community has expressed solidarity with PM Narendra Modi in India's fight against coronavirus. Nearly 200 Indian-American organisations in a press release have expressed their solidarity on his government's initiatives to curb the COVID-19 spread in India. These Indian American organisations include national, regional, ethnic, cultural, religious foundations.

Commending PM Modi's efforts to curb coronavirus, they wrote, "We would especially like to commend the mammoth efforts of the Indian government and states working cohesively under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lock-down. We salute the citizens of India for your fortitude, patience, discipline, and social consciousness at this testing time."

"We salute the efforts of all those individuals who along with international organisations; national governments; and private, public and social sector organisations are working tirelessly often at a huge personal risk to tackle this crisis and save precious human life," added the Indian-American organisations.

The Indian American organisations have also appealed to all citizens of India to continue to trust the Prime Minister in these difficult times. They also said that the nation should closely follow the advice of the PM. The organisations emphasised on a global united effort to fight the coronavirus.

India has reported 5,095 active cases of coronavirus (as of 9 am, April 9), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 166. As many as 472 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

