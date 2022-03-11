Indian Army chopper crashes in Bandipora; no update on pilot, co-pilot  

An army helicopter crashed in Tulail area of Gurez located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday afternoon. The Cheetah helicopter had embarked to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LOC) in Gurez sector, located north of Kashmir.

An army official told India Today that the chopper crashed in Gurez valley’s Gujran Nallah area, after which a rescue operation has been immediately launched.

The fate of the pilot and the co-pilot is being ascertained as of now. SDM Gurez said that communication with the chopper has been lost. He added, “We are ascertaining the details.”

Cause of the crash and casualties, if any are not yet known. Another official said that the helicopter "drifted away" due to unfavourable weather conditions.

(More details awaited; with inputs from Ashraf Wani, PTI)