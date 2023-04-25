Indian businessman pledges Rs 250 crore to build UK's first Jagannath temple

Industrialist Biswanath Patnaik, who hails from Odisha, has pledged Rs 250 crore to a UK charity fund to make Britain’s first Jagannath temple, reported Times of India.



This is said to be the biggest ever donation made by an Indian businessman to create a temple in a foreign land.



Patnaik, who is the chairman and founder of the investment firm FinNest Group of Companies, made this pledge to the Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJSUK) during the UK’s first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Trithiya on Sunday (April 23).



As per the report, Arjun Kar, MD of FinNest and a principal donor has already committed Rs 70 crore for the buying of nearly 15 acres of land in the outskirts of London. The temple construction’s first phase is said to be completed by the end of 2024, TOI reported.



Dr Sahadev Swain, chair of the Sree Jagannatha Society UK said he is confident that the Jagannath temple in London will highlight the Jagannath culture in Europe and it will attract a huge number of tourists from across the world.



The Shree Jagannatha Society UK was created three years ago on the auspicious day of Akshaya Trithiya and it is registered with the Charity Commission.

Also Read: ‘Exceptional talent and creativity’: PM Modi shares video of girl playing Kannada song on piano