Indian embassy staff evacuated from Afghanistan; reach Gujarat’s Jamnagar

The last of the Indian embassy staff have been evacuated from Afghanistan as the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft brought back staff members, ITBP personnel and four media persons from the Kabul airport. Onboard the aircraft was Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon as well as other staff members. The flight landed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar at 11 am.

The MEA spokesperson had said early morning on Tuesday, "In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately."

Kabul airport was reopened for evacuations on Tuesday by American agencies. On Monday, chaotic scenes ensued as people clamoured to leave the war-ravaged country.

The Indian evacuation took place after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan for a smooth evacuation of Indians. Doval had a long conversation with Sullivan regarding the evacuation as there was no clarity about authorities on ground, making it difficult for evacuation, sources told India Today TV.

After the conversation, Indian officials were taken inside the secure American zone at the Kabul airport last night. They took off from there today morning, sources said.

National Security Council has been working for the smooth exit of Indian citizens and officials from Afghanistan as well as coordinating special military flights going to Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has announced a new visa category, e-Emergency X-Misc Visa, to fast track visa applications. “MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” said the ministry.

