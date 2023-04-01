Indian family among 8 dead after an attempt to illegally enter US border, cops say

Canadian police found eight dead bodies, two of whom were children, who died while attempting to enter the United States borders from Canada illegally. Members of an Indian family who were attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River by boat from Canada to the US are among those who died, according to Reuters.

Six adults and two children were among the dead.

Shawn Dulude, chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, told Reuters, "Two additional bodies have been recovered, one an infant, a Canadian citizen of Romanian descent, and one adult female believed to be an Indian national."

The bodies were found in the St. Lawrence River on Thursday, which serves as the boundary between Canada and the United States.

According to The BBC, two families from India and Romania are among the dead. The first victim, according to the police, was discovered in a marsh near Tsi Snaihne in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory just across the US-Canada border, at approximately 17:00 local time (21:00 GMT), the report stated.

Six dead bodies were found by police on Thursday, and they think the tragedy might have happened on Wednesday night. The most recent two dead bodies were found in the water by a police helicopter.

According to the reports, police said, “A total of eight bodies have now been recovered from the waters. All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada.”

Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, told the BBC that the bodies are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent and one of Indian descent.

The authorities discovered the bodies while searching for another missing person, which also started on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

