Indian IT sector to top H2 hiring list with 1 lakh jobs on offer, reports TeamLease

The reopening of markets in the last few months has had a positive impact on most businesses in India. The sudden jump in the demand has prompted many employers to hire fresh talent, a recent jobs report has highlighted. Of all the sectors, the IT industry is projected to hire the maximum number of freshers following the increased flow of funds in the sector this year.

The bi-annual Career Outlook Report, compiled by TeamLease EdTech, highlighted that the sector might hire more than 1 lakh freshers between July and December 2022 to meet rising demand.

Overall, 59 per cent of the employers are keen on hiring freshers between July and December 2022 to expand their services. The report stated that there is a 12 per cent increase over the first half (H1) of 2022 and a 42 per cent increase over the second half (H2) of 2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Sector-wise hiring

If we look at hiring prospects sector-wise, the top 3 industries poised to hire new talent are IT, e-commerce, and telecommunications, where 65 per cent, 48 per cent and 47 per cent of employers, respectively, were looking for new talent to fill the demand and supply gap. The IT sector tops the list with a fresh infusion of $101.8 billion in the sector this year.

“The sentiment around entry-level jobs and hiring of freshers is significantly improving in India. More employers are willing to take up new talent is evidence of this trend and indicates that the employability of freshers has undergone a value-driven change over the last few years,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

While some industries are employing new talent at full steam, a few have muted sentiments due to various factors. Sectors such as Travel and Hospitality (7 per cent), Agriculture and Agrochemicals (9 per cent), Real Estate: Non-Essential (9 per cent) and Marketing and Advertising (9 per cent) haven’t shown much eagerness in getting new hands at work.

Telecom sector in focus

With the buzz around the 5G rollout, it is totally clear that the telecom sector would hire more freshers in the coming months to ease the process. In the TeamLease report, the sector ranks third for the July-December 2022 period.

The top telecom companies are planning to invest Rs 3,345 crore in the sector and expand their data centres pan India. This has created a huge void in the sector and companies are looking forward to hiring talent across 5G-centric technologies, such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and cloud computing, the report highlighted.

It is to be noted here that the Department of Telecommunication has completed the 5G spectrum allocation, where Mukesh Ambani's Jio surpassed all companies with an Rs 88,078 crore bid. The biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids in total. Telecom major Bharti Airtel, owned by Sunil Mittal, made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea purchased spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.