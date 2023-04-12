scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Indian School in Delhi evacuated after receiving bomb threat on email, checks on

Feedback

Indian School in Delhi evacuated after receiving bomb threat on email, checks on

According to Defence Colony Police, the email was sent around 10.50 am on Wednesday, following which the school was vacated.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
According to Defence Colony Police, the email was sent around 10.50 AM on Wednesday, following which the school was vacated. According to Defence Colony Police, the email was sent around 10.50 AM on Wednesday, following which the school was vacated.

The Indian School in South Delhi was evacuated on Wednesday after the school administration reportedly received an email about a bomb threat. According to Defence Colony Police, the email was sent around 10.50 am on Wednesday, following which the school was vacated. Thorough searches were undertaken after the school administration called up the police. The school asked all parents to pick up their children.

In a statement, Delhi police said, "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed."

In November 2022, the school received a similar email from an unknown sender. However, the police said that was a hoax email.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said: “This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat. Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad.”

 

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement