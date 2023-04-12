Indian School in Delhi evacuated after receiving bomb threat on email, checks on

The Indian School in South Delhi was evacuated on Wednesday after the school administration reportedly received an email about a bomb threat. According to Defence Colony Police, the email was sent around 10.50 am on Wednesday, following which the school was vacated. Thorough searches were undertaken after the school administration called up the police. The school asked all parents to pick up their children.

In a statement, Delhi police said, "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed."

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p6DKKeSXsl — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

In November 2022, the school received a similar email from an unknown sender. However, the police said that was a hoax email.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said: “This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat. Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad.”