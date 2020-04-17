Indian Railways earn Rs 7 crore through parcel trains amid lockdown

The Indian Railways has earned over Rs 7 crore by operating Parcel Special Trains. These trains were started by the Railways Ministry to enable the transportation of essential items in small packages during the lockdown.

These parcel trains run on a time table on select routes. The Railways has said that zonal railways authorities are regularly identifying and notifying routes for running these trains.

The parcel trains are currently being run on 65 route across the whole railway network in India. These routes are identified by keeping the following points in mind:

Major Indian cities, viz Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are always connected

Capitals of states or important cities are connected to all the parts of the state by railways

Railway connectivity to the North-Eastern states

Milk and other dairy products from surplus regions such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh is accessible to high demand regions

Other key items such as medical equipment, medicines, agricultural products, etc. are transported from producing regions to various other parts of India.

According to Ministry of Railways statement, 75 of 77 operational trains were Parcel Special Trains. Materials weighing 1,835 tonnes were loaded in a single day, through which the Railways earned Rs 63 lakh.

The railways operated 522 trains since April 14, out of which 458 were time-tabled trains. The ministry said that a total of 20,474 tonnes have been loaded on these trains, which earned the Indian Railways a sum of Rs 7.54 crore.

