Indian Railways' new 'Pod' rooms most expensive for differently-abled

The tariff rates of Indian Railways' new service POD concept Retiring Rooms at Mumbai Central Railway Station are costlier for differently-abled people, by Rs 500-1,000.

IRCTC introduced the new service by commissioning Pod concept rooms in association with Urban Pod Pvt Ltd, with 30 classic Pods, seven for ladies only, 10 private Pods and one for differently-abled.

The twelve-hour tariffs for classic and ladies Pod rooms are Rs 999 + GST. A private Pod is for Rs 1249, and a similar Pod room for the differently-abled is priced at Rs 1499 + GST.

Twenty-four-hour rates for classic and ladies Pod rooms are Rs 1,999 + GST. A private Pod is for Rs 2,499, and a similar Pod room for the differently-abled is priced at Rs 2,999 + GST.

"IRCTC & Indian Railways introduced 'Urbanpod' for travellers coming to Mumbai for a short span. A student or a job aspirant who doesn't want to go to hotel for a few hours can stay here at affordable rates. Time is b/w 12-24 hrs with all facilities," said Sumit, CPRO, Western Railway.

"On one hand, most of the railway stations are not disabled-friendly, including other public transport available in India and on the other hand differently able are charged maximum tariff," a Twitter user said.

IRCTC has awarded the contract to M/s Urban Pod Pvt Ltd to set up, operate, and manage the Pod concept Retiring Rooms for nine years through an open tender basis.

The site is on the first floor of the Mumbai Central Railway Station. The Pod rooms will be spread over 3,000 sq. ft. with a mezzanine floor.