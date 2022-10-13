Indian students most likely stay back for work in developed nations: Report

Indians pursuing education in developed countries are likely to stay back and join the workforce there, unlike the global average, said a report by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD is an association that consists of 38 economically-developed countries attracting massive international migrants. The report on migration matters titled 'International Migration Outlook 2022' was released on Monday.

According to the report, 9.7 lakh international students in OECD countries in 2020 were from China. The student figure from China accounted for 22 percent of the total international students. Out of the remaining, 4.36 lakh students (10 per cent) hailed from India. However, there was a major difference between students from both countries in the likelihood of staying back on extended permits or holding a work permit five years after their arrival.

The organisation said that Indian students tend to have a higher stay rate than the overall international student population. "The retention behaviour of Chinese students is more diverse, with overall larger shares leaving after their education.”

The report added that Indians opt for master's or doctorate degrees way more than the Chinese. Such a trend thereby explains Indians entering into the labour market with a shorter period on an education permit.

According to UK Home Office data, around 118,000 Indian students received a UK student visa in the year ending June 2022 which was an 89 per cent increase from the previous year.

