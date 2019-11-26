Indian taxi driver gives free ride to Pakistani cricketers, gets invited for dinner

An Indian taxi driver in Australia gave a free ride to five Pakistani cricket players to a restaurant, and in return they invited him for a meal.

English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the driver's story to former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast.

Mitchell said, "A couple of days ago, an Indian cab driver was called to Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistani players. They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant".



This story seems to have had a lot of love overnight! https://t.co/keriukJ4Pp Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) November 24, 2019 Alison added that the Indian cabbie refused to accept fares from them. Impressed by the driver's generosity, the players invited him for a meal. Alison said that she came to know about the incident through the same cabbie, who drove her to Gabba stadium for the Test match. "He showed the photograph on his phone, of him sitting at the table at the restaurant with five members of the Pakistan cricket team," she added. The video of Alison telling the story immediately went viral. Here's how people celebrated this kind gesture: One user said, "Best cricket stories are heard on a taxi". Best cricket stories are heard on a taxi Ananthasubramanian (@_chinmusic) November 24, 2019 Another user wrote, "Great positive story how our game brings people together". Great positive story how our game brings people together. Kaka (@DanKadaoui) November 25, 2019 One person said, "What a heartwarming story considering the tensions between the two countries!" What a heartwarming story considering the tensions between the two countries! jackie caldecourt (@jcaldecourt) November 25, 2019

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in the first test of the two-match series.