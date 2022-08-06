Indian wrestlers have demonstrated incredible form at CWG: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Mohit Grewal on Saturday on winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham and said Indian grapplers have put up an incredible show in the tournament.

Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/IPirqSvCLx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Grewal ensured that India had a medal in all categories in wrestling on Friday, winning the 125-kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style as Indian grapplers grabbed six medals, including three gold, at the Commonwealth Games.

