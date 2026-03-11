Indians turn survival mode on! Demand for induction cooktops spikes across e-commerce platforms amid LPG crisis

India is facing a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. An immediate outcome of this has been a skyrocketing demand for induction cooktops, with consumers and hoteliers turning to these electric alternatives in response to the crisis. As the country grapples with LPG cylinder shortages, consumers are increasingly turning to induction cooktops, which offer a convenient, cost-effective alternative to traditional gas stoves.

E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as physical retailers such as Croma, are seeing a remarkable spike in sales, driven by a combination of LPG supply disruptions and soaring gas prices. This shift to electric cooking solutions is reshaping kitchen dynamics nationwide.

According to a Flipkart spokesperson, the platform has witnessed an “unprecedented surge in induction sales,” with sales volumes quadrupling in just the last 4-5 days compared to the preceding weeks. This surge has been particularly prominent in regions like Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh, where consumers are preparing for potential price hikes and further supply disruptions.

Similarly, Amazon India has reported a significant increase in demand, with sales for induction cooktops rising 20 times within just 24 hours. “We have seen demand for induction cooktops surge close to 20X on Amazon.in compared to a regular day,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Today.

Retail stores are also feeling the heat. Shibashish Roy, CEO & MD of Croma, shared that they’ve experienced a sharp uptick in demand for induction cooktops and electric kettles. “Our average daily run rate has surged o nearly three times the usual levels. Interestingly, we are also seeing customers purchase multiple units at a time, which was not common earlier, indicating some precautionary buying,” Roy stated. He further explained that alongside induction cooktops, electric kettles have seen sales nearly double, underscoring the growing shift to electric cooking solutions.

Induction cooktops sold out on Quick-Commerce platforms

On quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, many models of induction stoves were marked as "sold out" or unavailable in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The trend is more prominent in areas heavily dependent on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). However, in regions like Greater Noida, where piped natural gas is used, consumers have not yet experienced the same level of disruption, and induction cooktops are still available.

This surge in demand comes shortly after restaurant owners in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai warned of potential operational disruptions if the gas supply issues persist and remain unresolved.