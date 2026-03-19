India's cost of living 2026: With Rs 27k monthly base rent for singles, Mumbai burns your wallet, Kolkata lets you breathe

Location rules your wallet in India 2026. Mumbai and Delhi demand top dollar for rent and commutes, while Kolkata and Chennai ease the strain. Fresh Numbeo data for March 2026 pegs a single person's essentials, food, utilities, transport, and leisure at Rs 27,300 monthly, excluding rent. A family of four? Closer to Rs 98,000.

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City-by-city breakdown

Numbeo ranks cities on a cost index (New York=100; lower is cheaper):

City Cost Index Rent Index Total Index Single Monthly Costs (Rs, excl. rent) Mumbai 25.8 17.5 21.9 30,000–60,000 Delhi 22.5 7.1 15.4 22,000–50,000 Pune 22.4 6.6 15.1 25,000–45,000 Bangalore 21.5 8.5 15.4 20,000–50,000 Hyderabad 21.1 5.6 13.9 12,000–50,000 Chennai 20 4.4 12.7 15,000–50,000 Kolkata 19.3 3.8 12.1 20,000–40,000

Mumbai tops as the costliest, with rent its Achilles heel. Kolkata proves most pocket-friendly among metros.

What everyday expenses look like

Breaking down common expenses offers a clearer picture of where the money goes.

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment averages around Rs 14,000 in city centres and about Rs 9,000 in suburban areas.

Basic groceries remain relatively stable, with milk priced at Rs 61 per litre, bread at Rs 39 for 500 grams, and rice at Rs 56 per kilogram.

Eating out varies widely, with a budget meal costing around Rs 200, while a mid-range meal for two can go up to Rs 1,050.

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Transport is still affordable in most cities, with a monthly pass costing around Rs 800 and petrol priced at approximately Rs 102 per litre.

Utility bills for an 85 square metre apartment average around Rs 3,565 per month, though this can be higher in cities like Delhi.

Value picks and lifestyle factors

Hyderabad (purchasing power 154) and Pune (152) deliver bang for buck—salaries stretch amid job hubs. Delhi counters with pricier groceries from urban markups. Actual spends vary by habits: freelancers save on transport, families bulk on groceries.

The data underscores no universal budget. Urban migration and inflation (food up 5-7% yearly) push costs higher. For 2026 planners—job hunters, families, expats—these metrics offer a clear starting line.