India’s first voter dies at age 106; PM Modi says his outlook towards democracy inspiring

Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, aged 106, died early Saturday morning at his residence in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Negi exercised his right to vote for the 34th time and cast a postal ballot for the state assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2.

According to the reports, he was unwell at the time.

When Independent India’s first general elections were held in 1951, Negi was the first one to cast his vote on October 25. With this, a young Negi made history when he exercised his franchise in scenic Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He was also the brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

Negi was born on July 1, 1917, and worked as a school teacher in Kalpa. He also made a special appearance in the Hindi film Sanam Re.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district for the November 12 Assembly polls in the state, expressed his condolences over the death of Negi.

Modi said, "When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Independent India's first voter and resident of Kalpa, Kinnaur, Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life.”

"With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin," the prime minister added.

The Election Commission, in a Twitter post, said, “He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022.”

Kinnaur Abid Hussain, District Collector, stated that the district administration is making arrangements for his funeral and also a band is being arranged to bid him adieu honourably. Maneesh Garg Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh said that election officers from the district will attend his funeral.

Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in a Twitter post, condoled the death and said, "I am pained to learn about the passing away of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. Adhering to his duty, he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 though postal ballot. This thought will always make me emotional."

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले मतदाता और हमारे किन्नौर जिला से संबंध रखने वाले श्याम सरन नेगी जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।



शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/JzFXrtyeUH — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 5, 2022

The BJP and the Congress, too, sent condolences to the Negi family.

"The BJP expresses deep sadness and condolences on the demise of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. May God grant peace to the departed soul," the party said.

(With input from agencies)