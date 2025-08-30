India’s global film hub, Waves Bazaar, seeks next big pitch with $20,000 in grants

Waves Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest film market and a vital platform for India’s global film outreach, has announced the opening of submissions for its Co-Production Market at the 19th edition, scheduled from November 20–24, 2025, at the Marriott Resort, Goa.

Running parallel to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Waves Film Bazaar has become a premier meeting ground for Indian and South Asian filmmakers with international producers, distributors, and financiers. Rebranded last year to reflect a stronger global vision, the forum drew more than 1,800 participants from over 40 countries in its previous edition.

A key highlight of the event, the Co-Production Market, will once again offer filmmakers opportunities to secure both artistic mentorship and production support. Since 2007, it has helped nurture projects that went on to critical and commercial success, including The Lunchbox, Newton, Girls Will Be Girls, and In the Belly of a Tiger.

For the 2025 edition, Waves Film Bazaar has announced a total of $20,000 in cash grants for three winning projects:

1st Prize (Feature Film): $10,000

2nd Prize (Feature Film): $5,000

Special Grant (Documentary): $5,000

The grant initiative, launched in 2024, seeks to bridge the funding gap in the early stages of filmmaking. Last year’s top prize went to Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower) directed by Payal Sethi, while Kothiyan – Fishers of Men and All Ten Heads of Ravana were awarded the second and third prizes respectively.

The deadline for submissions is September 7, 2025, for feature films and September 13, 2025, for documentaries. Selected filmmakers will get the chance to pitch their projects to global producers, distributors, and investors.

Beyond the Co-Production Market, Waves Film Bazaar will host industry-focused initiatives including Market Screenings, the Viewing Room — a curated library of around 200 new South Asian films — Work-In-Progress Labs, the Knowledge Series, Producer’s Workshops, Country Pavilions, and Market Stalls.

By supporting talent and promoting collaborations, Waves Film Bazaar continues to strengthen India’s position as a hub for global content and co-productions. For submission details, filmmakers can visit films.wavesbazaar.com.