India's palm oil imports fall 18% as prices rise amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

India's palm oil imports in February fell 18% from a month prior because of higher prices, while sunflower oil imports plunged 50% as supplies from the Black Sea region were disrupted after Russia invaded Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Monday.



India bought 454,794 tonnes of palm oil in February and 152,220 tonnes of sunflower oil, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

