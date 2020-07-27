India's third plasma bank inaugurated in Noida

UP Health Minister Atul Garg inaugurated India's third plasma bank in Noida on Monday. Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY, police commissioner Alok Singh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Ohri were also present for the inauguration. The new plasma bank is located at Rotary Blood Bank in Noida's Sector 31. The other two plasma banks are situated in Delhi.

Dr Ravi Chopra, managing trustee of Rotary Blood Bank, told The Times of India that the plasma bank has a storage capacity of 10,000 units of 200 ml blood plasma. The blood plasma from the bank will be used to moderate the condition of serious COVID-19 patients if the need arises. The price per unit as been set as Rs 10,500 for the general public and Rs 4,500 for public hospital patients. It will be given for free to below poverty line (BPL) card holders and pregnant women.

"It was suggested by the DM and CMO to give the plasma free of charge to the BPL card holders and pregnant women. It will be done so as per their recommendation," added Chopra.

According to Chopra, the main aim of the blood plasma bank is to address the storage of blood plasma in both the city as well as the state.

DM Suhas LY said that the establishment of the blood plasma bank is another achievement for the GB Nagar district after GIMS and Child PGI had already undertaken the burden of performing plasma trials under an ICMR-led programme. GIMS officials will soon be sent to the plasma bank to supervise it, according to the daily.

