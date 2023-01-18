India's top sprinter Dutee Chand handed provisional suspension over steroids use

India's top sprinter Dutee Chand has reportedly tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended.

"The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2018 Asian Games and is the reigning national 100m champion, has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA)," according to a report by PTI.

Dutee Chand competed in the National Games in Gujarat from September to October 2022. The sample was collected out-of-competition on December 5 last year at Bhubaneswar.

"I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the NDTL (National Dope Testing Laboratory) in accordance with the procedure set out in WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) International Standard of Laboratories and was returned adverse analytical findings as details given below," the AAF notification said in a letter addressed to Dutee.

The letter also warned Dutee about the potential consequences.

"I do hereby invite you to carefully read the contents of this letter which provides important information as to the potential consequences of the AAF and resulting disciplinary process," the letter added.

Dutee Chand is an Asian Games medalist, having won silver in the 100 metres and 200 metres women's races at the 2018 event. Dutee also took bronze in the Asian Championships in 2013, 2017, and 2019.

Born on February 3, 1996 in Odisha, Dutee Chand is the daughter of Chakradhar Chand and Akhuji Chand. In 2019, the ace sprinter created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch gold in a global meet 100 metres race when she won her race at the World Universiade in Naples, Italy on July 10.

(With PTI inputs)

