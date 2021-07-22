Indira Gandhi's letter to JRD Tata has Twitter going nostalgic

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's letter to Tata Group's former chairman JRD Tata is doing the rounds on social media. This blast from the past has made netizens nostalgic about the good old days. RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka shared this letter and tweeted, "A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class! #Tata"
Mrs Gandhi thanked the industrialist for sending perfumes to her and mentioned that he could convey his views on government policies without any hesitation. She also conveyed her good wishes to Tata and his wife Thelma Vicaji Tata or Thelly.
"Dear Jeh, I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don't normally use perfume and am so cut off from the 'chic' world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them. It was good to see you. Please do not hesitate to write or to come and see me when you want to convey any views- favourable or critical! With good wishes to you and Thelly," Mrs Gandhi wrote in the typewritten letter.
The letter made Twitter users nostalgic about the olden days and said the class is gone now. One of the users shared a letter Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote to the business magnate Aditya Birla.
