Indra Nooyi revisits South Asian immigrant identity for a good reason in this tweet

Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, reminisced about her identity as an immigrant woman in the United States in an emotional tweet. Nooyi, whose portrait has been included in the National Portrait Gallery said that she never thought she would receive this honour one day when she first arrived in the United States.

"When I arrived in the United States from India I never dared to think - as a South Asian, immigrant woman - that my portrait would be included in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. I am moved beyond measure to be embraced as part of the American story in this way," she tweeted.

She said that stories of Americans of every "faith, ethnicity and background" are displayed at the gallery, reminding everyone of the power of diversity. "Stories of Americans of every faith, ethnicity, and background are displayed here - a powerful reminder of the diversity that has shaped this country. My sincere thank you to Jon R. Friedman for beautifully capturing my story in this portrait and to Alberto Ibarguen for your kind words," she added. Ibarguen is the President and CEO of the Knight Foundation.

The portrait of Nooyi, painted by Jon Friedman looks like a photograph. "He wanted to bring the inner me out in the portrait. So he took hundreds of pictures, then he picked one and drew from that. I watched every hair being painted and so he did a great job," she said.

Nooyi was inducted into the National Portrait Gallery along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for their accomplishments and impact on America's shared history, development and culture.

Founded by Congress in 1962, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery narrates the story of America by portraying the people who have made significant contributions to the history, development, and culture of the people of the US.

