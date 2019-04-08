IndusInd Bank plans to raise $400 million via bonds

Induslnd Bank on Monday said it is planning to raise USD 400 million (around Rs 2,700 crore) through medium-term notes programme.

"The Bank has priced the Notes at 3.875 per cent fixed rate on April 8, 2019, under the medium term notes programme...having a size of USD 400 million," it said in a BSE filing.

The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate of 3.87 per cent and be payable on the semi-annual basis, the filing said.

The notes are expected to be settled on April 15 and will mature on April 15, 2022.

"These Notes are proposed to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (INX) and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd," it said.

