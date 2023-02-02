Influencer trolled for mocking Pathaan’s box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan has been breaking news records with each passing day at the box office; the movie has made a collection of 600 crores within 6 days of its release globally. Multiple videos of fans' reactions and people dancing in the theatres are going viral on the internet. One such viral video shared by a social media influencer Harjas Sethi has grabbed fans' attention.

In the video shared by Sethi on Twitter, she can be seen making fun of the buzz surrounding the massive box-office collection made by Pathaan. Even though she mentions in the caption that she is a King Khan fan and that this video is just a joke, but fans did not take it too well.

Harjas Sethi might have had no hard feelings while making the video, but fans went on to tell her that they were not very pleased with the influencer’s video in her comment section.



One user wrote, “Mu se pehle supaari nikal bohot gandi lag rahi he sachchi me.”

“It is not about hame paise mile ya nai, the happiness is about his film getting successful after a very long time cuz people had started he is no more a bankable star, but now he is,” another user wrote.

This video has generated 210K views and 1,242 likes so far.

Released on 25th January, Pathaan was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Manish Wadhwa.

