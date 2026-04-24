Inside India’s mango trail: Where the country’s best fruits are actually bought

Every summer, India turns into a sprawling mango marketplace — where geography, climate, and culture decide not just taste, but where you should buy your fruit. From wholesale mandis in the north to coastal trading hubs in the west and south, the country’s best mango markets are less about shopping and more about timing, sourcing, and variety.

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Here’s a ground-level look at where India’s mango trade truly comes alive — and why each market matters.

Delhi’s mango nerve centre

At the heart of India’s mango supply chain sits Azadpur Mandi — Asia’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market. Every peak season, it transforms into a high-volume mango hub, handling massive inflows from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even southern states.

What makes Azadpur unique is its sheer diversity. From Dasheri and Langra of North India to Banganapalli (Safeda) from the south, traders and retailers converge here for both bulk deals and premium picks. For buyers in NCR, this is often the first stop for fresh arrivals before they disperse across city markets.

Mumbai’s premium mango gateway

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If Delhi is about volume, Crawford Market is about quality. Known for Alphonso (Hapus) and Kesar mangoes, this market is synonymous with export-grade fruit from Maharashtra’s Konkan belt.

Alphonso, often called the “king of mangoes,” commands top prices for its rich aroma and saffron-coloured pulp, making Crawford Market a preferred destination for premium buyers.

Southern strongholds: Where variety meets scale

Southern India’s mango trade is anchored by two major hubs: Bowenpally Market and Koyambedu Market.

Bowenpally is the largest wholesale fruit market in the south, drawing supplies from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Koyambedu handles massive bulk inflows, especially of Totapuri, Neelam, and Banganapalli varieties.

These markets are critical price setters — particularly for commercially dominant varieties like Banganapalli, which influences wholesale rates across southern India.

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Eastern flavours: Kolkata’s mango crossroads

In eastern India, Kalimati Market plays a key role in distributing regional favourites like Himsagar, Fazli, and Langra.

This market acts as a bridge between Bengal’s famed mango belt and the rest of the country, offering varieties that are rarely found in northern or western mandis.

Beyond the big metros, smaller mandis like Narwal Mandi are emerging as regional connectors, linking local growers with wider distribution networks.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Kesar-growing regions and Uttar Pradesh’s Malihabad — famous for Dasheri — continue to supply mangoes directly to markets nationwide, reinforcing India’s hyper-local yet interconnected fruit economy.

Know the popular mangoes

India produces over 1,000 varieties of mangoes, each tied to a specific geography and harvest window. That means the “best” mango isn’t just about taste — it’s about where and when you buy it.

North India (June-July): Dasheri, Langra

West (March-May): Alphonso, Kesar

South (April-June): Banganapalli, Totapuri

East (May-July): Himsagar, Fazli

Wholesale markets act as the meeting point of these seasonal waves, determining availability, pricing, and quality across the country.

Finding the best mangoes in India isn’t just about picking a fruit — it’s about navigating a network. Whether it’s the scale of Azadpur, the premium lanes of Crawford, or the variety-rich southern mandis, each market tells a story of India’s mango obsession.