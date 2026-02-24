Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s decaying 'Lolita Express': A chilling look at the jet’s dark past

Inside Jeffrey Epstein's infamous "Lolita Express," the private jet once used to shuttle his young sex-trafficking victims remains frozen in time, left to rot in a Georgia boneyard. The 133-foot Boeing 727 has sat exposed to the elements for nearly a decade, a haunting reminder of the depravity that marked Epstein’s life.

The Jet that once transported the powerful and the vulnerable

During a rare tour of the plane, The New York Post uncovered chilling remnants of its dark past. Once a luxurious aircraft, the jet now sits corroding in the heat of Brunswick, Georgia, its interior consumed by mildew and insects.

The lavish features that once filled the cabin, polished wood, plush carpeting, and multiple sitting areas, are now shrouded in decay. The jet, known as N908JE, a nod to Epstein’s initials, was not only used to ferry high-profile figures like former President Bill Clinton but also shuttled Epstein’s sex trafficking victims around the globe.

Disturbing remnants of a dark past

The plane's interior holds disturbing remnants: mouldy shaving cream, used toothbrushes, and even baby lotion and powder tucked away in the bathroom, The Post reported.

Among the unsettling discoveries were baby products hidden in cabinets, dirty towels, and napkins monogrammed with the plane’s tail number, N909JE. Even in the decay, reminders of Epstein’s disturbing past remain.

A musty, decaying Interior

The plane also has an intact bedroom. Beyond the bedroom lies a bizarre sitting area covered in red crushed velvet, which has now turned into a space littered with everyday items like empty water bottles and coffee cans.

The plane's final resting place

The plane, stripped of its engines in 2016, will never fly again. The owner of the boneyard where the jet rests described it as a "monumental" and costly repair project, making its fate as a decaying relic almost certain.

Epstein owned the aircraft for nearly two decades before selling it quietly in December 2018, just months before his arrest on federal sex crime charges. The plane passed through multiple hands after Epstein’s death, eventually landing with Jet Assets Incorporated, a company with little public information available.