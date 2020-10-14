'Inspired by Indian economy': Baba Ramdev falls off elephant; netizens react

A video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant has gone viral on social media. In the video, Baba Ramdev was seen doing Bhramari 'pranayam' on an elephant's back.

As Baba Ramdev was performing his yoga asana, the elephant, which was standing, started moving, which disturbed Ramdev's balance and he fell on the ground.

However, the yoga guru was not injured in the incident. Ramdev immediately stood up and laughed over the incident.

The incident happened when Ramdev was teaching yoga practice to saints at Guru Sharanan's ashram Ramanarati in Mathura.

Watch the video:

In August, the yoga guru slipped while cycling in rain.

