Instagram blackout: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan vanish from Indian view amid tensions with Pakistan

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are the latest Pakistani celebrities to vanish from Instagram in India. When fans try to access their profiles, a stark message appears: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

The digital blackout deepens with the suspension of Fawad Khan’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal, also starring Vaani Kapoor. Scheduled to release on May 9, the film has now hit a dead end. The movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India, PTI reported citing sources.

This move follows a wave of restrictions amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Instagram accounts of other prominent Pakistani artists — including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly — are now also blocked in India.

This is part of a broader crackdown. The Indian government previously banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative content and disinformation against India, its Army, and security forces. Shoaib Akhtar’s popular YouTube channel, with over 3.5 million subscribers, was also taken down.

Collectively, the banned channels amassed an audience of nearly 63 million. The list includes major broadcasters like Dawn News, ARY News, Bol News, Geo News, and Samaa TV. YouTube channels operated by well-known journalists such as Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq were also blocked for Indian users.

Amid the digital freeze, the Indian government has also issued a stern letter to the BBC, criticising its coverage of the Pahalgam attack. The objection? Referring to the attackers as "militants" instead of terrorists. The government stated it will continue to monitor the outlet’s reporting closely.