Insurers need to publish underwriting norms on their website: IRDAI

One can now check the underwriting norms of an insurer if a proposal to buy an insurance policy gets rejected on the grounds of mental illness, HIV/AIDS, disability, or gender issue. This is because Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has further instructed all the insurers to publish on their respective websites the aspects of underwriting philosophy of offering insurance coverage to Persons with Disability (PWD), people affected with HIV/AIDS and mental illness diseases and transgender persons. The regulator states that the move will help people to have complete information on the philosophy that insurers adopt in this regard.

Aditya Bagarka, Head of strategy and Innovation at Plum says, “This is a welcome move undertaken by the regulator and is in complete alignment with today’s time. It aims at bringing in more transparency to the underwriting process. At Plum, we always believe in driving more inclusion in workplaces and have accordingly counseled our clients on their group health insurance covers. Currently, around 40% of our clients already include LGBTQ covers in their policies. I believe IRDAI has taken a futuristic step which will ensure the expansion of health insurance coverage cutting across all genders.”

IRDAI introduced a slew of measures to increase the scope of health insurance policies from October 2020 onwards. The scope of coverage was expanded to include health conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, HIV, Alzheimer’s, mental illnesses, internal congenital and genetic diseases.

“Tech-first start-ups like Unacademy, Fi and TheMathCompany are some of the first to offer LGBTQ covers. Attracting young talent requires companies to be more inclusive, and that is one of the reasons why we see more of them willing to offer these benefits. People-first organisations are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what is possible. These companies use platforms like Plum to understand what benefits they can offer to differentiate themselves from the rest,” said Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum.