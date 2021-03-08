International Women's Day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes, and images

International Women's Day: March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year. The social, political, economic, and cultural achievements of women are celebrated on this day globally. Institutions like schools and colleges celebrate this day by organising public speaking events, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, rallies, exhibitions, seminars, and workshops on concepts and themes related to women.
According to IWD Community, an online community aimed at raising awareness about gender disparity, the theme for this year's Women's Day is "ChooseToChallenge", aimed at challenging people around you to take action against gender imparity. The theme indicates "a challenged world is an alert world."
The roots of International Women's Day lie in the labour movement of the 18th century. German Marxist philosopher Clara Zetkin organized the first-ever Women's Day celebration in 1911.
Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, and status to share with your female colleagues, friends, and family members to mark International Women's Day 2021.
