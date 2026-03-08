International Women's Day 2026: History of March 8 and 10 powerful quotes from women leaders

As the world observes International Women’s Day on March 8, the occasion is not just about celebration but also reflection.

The day recognises the achievements of women across social, economic, cultural and political spheres while reminding societies that the struggle for gender equality is still far from complete.

Every year, governments, organisations and communities around the world mark the day with campaigns, public discussions and initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s rights and empowerment.

For 2026, the theme — “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls” — focuses on ensuring that the rights promised to women are not merely written into laws but are actually implemented in everyday life.

The theme also highlights the persistent gap between legal promises and reality.

A movement rooted in History

The origins of International Women’s Day date back to the early 20th century, when women across Europe and North America began organising movements demanding better working conditions, fair wages and the right to vote.

One of the earliest milestones came in 1908, when nearly 15,000 women marched through New York City, demanding shorter working hours, better wages and voting rights. The demonstrations became a powerful symbol of the growing labour and women’s rights movements.

The idea of marking a global day dedicated to women’s rights was later proposed by German activist Clara Zetkin at a socialist conference in Copenhagen in 1910. Her proposal was widely supported, and the observance gradually spread across several countries.

The movement gained wider international recognition when the United Nations officially began celebrating the day in 1975. Since then, March 8 has become a global platform to recognise women’s achievements and advocate for equality.

Top quotes by Women Leaders on International Women’s Day

“You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.”

— Indira Gandhi, Former Prime Minister of India

“Empowerment means moving from a weak position to executing a power.”

— Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer

“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time.”

— Sudha Murty, Author and philanthropist

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you are weak because you are a woman.”

— Mary Kom, Six-time world boxing champion

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

— Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

— Malala Yousafzai, Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

“Women’s rights are human rights.”

— Hillary Clinton, Former US Secretary of State

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

— Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

“You can be ambitious and still care about others.”

— Jacinda Ardern, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”

— Maya Angelou, Poet and civil rights activist