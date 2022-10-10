iPhone 15 likely to be Apple’s first phone with USB-C port ahead of its wireless future

US-based tech giant Apple is likely to shift from using its proprietary Lightning port chargers on the iPhones and other devices to USB-C starting with the launch of its next iPhone. Apple’s this move falls in line with the new European law that dictates tech companies use USB-C charging ports as default for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple might bring a USB-C port for charging its latest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods by the year 2024. On the other hand, Mac accessories such as Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year.

As the European Union moves to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones introduced in the territory in late 2024, there has been a rumoured shift away from Lightning ports.

Before European Union’s this legislation takes effect, Apple will replace its AirPods, the report said. The iPhone 15 will essentially use the USB-C port in 2023, reveals the report. However, these are still rumours and there’s still no confirmation from Apple’s end.

Interestingly, Apple has already switched to USB-C ports on some laptops in 2015 and on the iPad Pro in 2018. According to the report, Apple would start offering new iMac and Mac Pro in addition to the USB-C iPhone and iPad, next year.

However, the Apple Watch is still exempted from the new rule as it uses a wireless MagSafe charger instead of any ports.

Moreover, Apple is also planning on a wireless-first future. After removing the 3.5mm audio jack on the iPhone 7, and removing the SIM card slot on iPhone 14 (in the US markets), the tech giant is steadily gearing up to go port-less soon.