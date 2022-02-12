IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Check out full list of sold players, unsold players so far

In IPL 2022 Auction, 10 franchises will pick their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL.

Following the addition of two more franchises, all 10 IPL teams -Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings - are looking for the most sought-after players for them.

The 2022 IPL Player Auctions is being live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar and is also being simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks.

Shreyas Iyer is currently the most expensive player who has gone under the hammer at IPL 2022 Mega Auction. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, he was bought by the former for Rs 12.25 crores.

So far in the IPL 2022 Auction, all players that have gone under the hammer have been bought by one of the franchises.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Shikhar Dhawan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore

Kagiso Rabada bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammad Shami bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore

Faf du Plessis bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock bought by: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore

David Warner bought buy Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore

(Story will be updated soon)

