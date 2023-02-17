IPL 2023 to kick off on March 31, final to be played on May 28: Here's the full schedule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was announced on Star Sports on Friday. The 15th edition of the most popular T20 league in the world will kick off on March 31 and end on May 28. A total of 70 league matches, including 18 double headers, will be played in TATA IPL.

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. RCB to face Mumbai Indians on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first double-header will be on 1st April with KKR facing PBKS and DC taking on LSG.

First 5 matches of IPL 2023:

CSK Vs GT - 31st March.

PBKS Vs KKR - 1st April.

LSG Vs DC - 1st April.

SRH Vs RR - 2nd April.

RCB Vs MI - 2nd April.

IPL 2023 venues:

- Ahmedabad.

- Mohali.

- Lucknow.

- Hyderabad.

- Bengaluru.

- Chennai.

- Delhi.

- Kolkata.

- Jaipur.

- Mumbai.

- Guwahati.

- Dharamsala.

There will be two groups in the league this season with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata KnightRiders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow SuperGiants in Group A. Group B will see Gujarat Titans alongside Chennai SuperKings, Punjab Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians on 8th April and 6th May.