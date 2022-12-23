IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction is set to start today at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi at 2.30 pm. A total of 405 players and 10 teams will be available for new bids to fill the remaining 87 slots in the IPL's ten franchises.
The teams include– Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – will compete to get their preferred players.
There are 132 foreign players and 273 Indian players among the 405 total participants. There are 296 uncapped cricketers and 119 players with caps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated the rules, and the franchises are now only allowed to sign up a maximum of 30 foreign players.
Check out the top buys so far:
Sam Curran – Punjab Kings – Rs 18.50 Crore
Cameron Green – Mumbai Indians – Rs 17.5 Crore
Ben Stokes – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 16.5 Crore
At the end of the all-rounders list, auctioneer Edmeades announces a 15-minute break.
Sam Curran has just become the most expensive player ever sold at the IPL Auction going to Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore
Ben Stokes is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.
Ben Stokes is next with a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Cameron Green is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore.
Australia’s Cameron Green is next in line with a base price of Rs 2 crore. There's a fierce war between Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals. Current bid stands at Rs 15.5 crore with Mumbai Indians.
West Indian Jason Holder is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore
Next up is Jason Holder with a base price of Rs 2 crore. CSK & RR fight it out for Jason Holder at the moment.
Current bid stands at Rs 5 crore by the Chennai Super Kings.
Sam Curran is sold for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore to the Punjab Kings
As the bid surpasses the 17-crore mark for the first time in IPL history for Curran, Lucknow Super Giants enter the competition.!
The bid for Sam Curran has now crossed the Rs 11 crore mark
Sam Curran is up next with a base price of INR 2 Crore
Harsha Bhogle is happy that Mayank Agarwal is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
