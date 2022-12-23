scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Trends

Feedback

Live Update

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Business Today Desk Dec 23, 2022, Updated Dec 23, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

The teams that participate in the auction include Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

There are 132 foreign players and 273 Indian players among the 405 total participants. There are 132 foreign players and 273 Indian players among the 405 total participants.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction is set to start today at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi at 2.30 pm. A total of 405 players and 10 teams will be available for new bids to fill the remaining 87 slots in the IPL's ten franchises.
 
The teams include– Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – will compete to get their preferred players.
 
There are 132 foreign players and 273 Indian players among the 405 total participants. There are 296 uncapped cricketers and 119 players with caps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated the rules, and the franchises are now only allowed to sign up a maximum of 30 foreign players.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2023: When and where to watch the auction live

Also Read: IPL Auction 2023: Date, venue, time, players, live telecast

4:04 PM (4 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

4:04 PM (4 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Check out the top buys so far: 

Sam Curran – Punjab Kings – Rs 18.50 Crore
Cameron Green – Mumbai Indians – Rs 17.5 Crore
Ben Stokes – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 16.5 Crore

3:59 PM (9 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

3:51 PM (17 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

At the end of the all-rounders list, auctioneer Edmeades announces a 15-minute break.

3:49 PM (19 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

3:48 PM (20 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Sam Curran has just become the most expensive player ever sold at the IPL Auction going to Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore

3:43 PM (25 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Ben Stokes is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.

3:42 PM (26 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

3:39 PM (29 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Ben Stokes is next with a base price of Rs 2 crore. 

3:38 PM (30 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Cameron Green is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore.

3:36 PM (32 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Australia’s Cameron Green is next in line with a base price of Rs 2 crore. There's a fierce war between Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals. Current bid stands at Rs 15.5 crore with Mumbai Indians.

3:34 PM (34 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

West Indian Jason Holder is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore 

3:32 PM (36 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Next up is Jason Holder with a base price of Rs 2 crore. CSK & RR fight it out for Jason Holder at the moment. 

Current bid stands at Rs 5 crore by the Chennai Super Kings.

3:28 PM (40 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Sam Curran is sold for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore to the Punjab Kings

3:26 PM (42 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

As the bid surpasses the 17-crore mark for the first time in IPL history for Curran, Lucknow Super Giants enter the competition.!

3:23 PM (45 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

3:20 PM (47 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

The bid for Sam Curran has now crossed the Rs 11 crore mark

3:18 PM (50 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Sam Curran is up next with a base price of INR 2 Crore

3:17 PM (51 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

Harsha Bhogle is happy that Mayank Agarwal is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

 

3:15 PM (53 minutes ago)

IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williamson sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

Posted by :- Shubham Singh

 

Load More