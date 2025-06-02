IPL chairman's request to Virat Kohli if RCB wins IPL 2025 finale: 'Hope he doesn't take retirement'

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has appealed to cricket icon Virat Kohli, urging him to continue participating in the IPL, even if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) claim victory in the IPL 2025 final. The IPL Chairman also praised Kohli's commitment, comparing him to tennis legends.

"I hope that he doesn’t take retirement from IPL, he is the greatest ambassador for the sport. His commitment to cricket is equivalent to what Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic is to tennis, so I want him to continue," Dhumal added.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dhumal's remarks come amidst speculation surrounding Kohli's potential retirement from the league, contingent on RCB securing their inaugural title.

VIDEO | IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal wants Virat Kohli to reconsider his retirement from test cricket. He also wants Virat to continue playing IPL even if RCB wins the trophy this time. He has also drawn a parallel between Virat Kohli in cricket and Roger Federer and Novak… pic.twitter.com/t5Y3p1DTZH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2025

Following a triumphant campaign at the T20 World Cup last year, he announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. Subsequently, a disappointing series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia led Kohli to step down from Test cricket. Currently, he remains available for One Day Internationals (ODIs) with the Indian national team.

Advertisement

Despite stepping back from some formats, Kohli recently led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. He has been instrumental in RCB's journey to the IPL final this season, emerging as their leading run-scorer. However, whispers of his departure from the IPL loom if RCB clinch their first-ever title.

Dhumal's statements underscore his desire for Kohli to reconsider his retirement from Test cricket as well. "Fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter than he was in season 1. I want Virat to continue playing even after RCB wins the trophy. The whole country would want Virat to continue, and I would want him to reconsider his decision to retire from Test cricket," Dhumal stated.

The upcoming IPL final, scheduled for 3 June, will be a pivotal moment not only for RCB but also for Kohli's future in the league. The outcome could influence the cricket star's decision to retire from the IPL, a move that Dhumal hopes to prevent.

Advertisement

Kohli's potential retirement from the IPL and his past retirement decisions have created a buzz in the cricket community. Dhumal's appeals reflect a broader sentiment to see Kohli continue contributing to the game.

With the final approaching, fans and officials alike are focused on whether Kohli will heed Dhumal's request and maintain his presence in the cricket arena beyond the IPL 2025 finale.