IPL media rights zooming faster than English Premier League, America’s NFL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a cash cow for sports—and sports broadcasters. A new report by investment bank JM Financial indicates that the media rights value of IPL has compounded at an impressive annual rate of 18 per cent in 15 years since the league began. This estimate is based on the latest valuation ($6.2 billion) of IPL’s media rights for the period of 2023-2027.



In contrast, the English Premier League (EPL), on which the IPL was initially modelled, has seen its media rights grow at 15 per cent CAGR over the past 30 years (1993-2023). And America’s National Football League (NFL) saw the value of its media rights increase at a CAGR of 10 per cent in 33 years (1990-2023).



While conventional math dictates that a younger league is likely to record sharper growth, JM Financial reckons that the IPL could actually grow the value of its media rights further even as it matures. And this growth will likely come from new and existing international territories as the game of cricket spreads its wings globally.



“To put things in perspective, EPL’s media rights value was driven by both domestic (20 per cent CAGR) as well as international rights (25 per cent CAGR) in the first 15 years since its launch (1993-2008). However, in the past 15 years (2008-2023), international rights (15 per cent CAGR) have driven growth even as the value of domestic rights has slowed down (7 per cent CAGR),” the investment bank stated in its report.



Source: iplt20.com