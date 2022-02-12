IPL Mega Auction 2022: Suresh Raina goes unsold on Day 1

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina went unsold on Day 1 of IPL Mega Auction 2022. He became the second player after South Africa's David Miller to go unsold at the auction which is being held in Bengaluru.



Raina, whose base price was set at Rs 2 crore, did not find any buyers in the first bidding round. Along with him, Australian Test Vice-Captain Steve Smith also went unsold.



The latter's base price was also set at Rs 2 crore. All the unsold players are eligible to be bought back in the accelerated round of IPL 2022 auction on Sunday (February 13).

Raina, who retired from international cricket in 2020, played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the IPL's opening edition (except 2016 and 2017 editions when the franchise was banned).



The World Cup-winning left-hand batter had steered the now-defunct Gujarat Lions side during the two seasons before returning to the Chennai franchise.

Fondly known as Chinna Thala in Chennai, Raina had been an integral part of CSK's victorious campaigns in the past.



He has scored 5,528 runs in 204 matches in IPL so far. Raina is ranked at fourth position on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL, only behind Virat Kohli (6,283), Shikhar Dhawan (5784) and Rohit Sharma (5611).