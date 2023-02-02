Iranian blogger couple handed 10-year jail sentence after dancing in Tehran's streets

A young Iranian blogger couple has been given a lengthy prison sentence after a video of the couple dancing in Tehran's main square surfaced.

Videos shared on social media platforms show Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, dancing without a headscarf with her fiancé Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22.

This young Iranian couple given 10yr jail sentence for dancing in front of Freedom Square in Tehran. They have been sentenced for “promoting corruption, prostitution, and propaganda” pic.twitter.com/33M0QaCbfo — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 1, 2023

Earlier, the couple had also posted the video themselves.

The couple have been jailed for ten-and-a-half years each on charges of indecency and threatening national security, according to activist group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

However, the Islamic Republic judiciary's Mizan news agency said that "by investigating their case..., it is clear that anti-revolutionary forces have falsely reported the charges by claiming each were sentenced to 10 years", said a report by Reuters.

Mizan said the couple, bloggers Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, received five-year terms each for "collusion against national security" by using their social media accounts, with 1 million followers, to stir protests in Iran.

It made no mention of an indecency charge.

Iranian authorities reported the sentencing of Haghighi and Ahmadi amid a wider crackdown on popular unrest touched off by the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after morality police arrested her for violating the country's Islamic dress code.

Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16 last year after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran's biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.

So far, hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested during demonstrations over the circumstances of her death.

Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi have been accused of encouraging people to assemble and inviting them to riot.

