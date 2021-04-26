Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya feature in Oscars 2021 'In Memoriam' section; Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput also remembered

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25. Like every year, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to artists and filmmakers who passed away in 2020. There were a couple of Indian names in In Memoriam section of the Oscars this year. Actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who passed away in 2020, featured in In Memoriam section of the ceremony.

Khan had been a part of several international projects throughout his career. The actor succumbed to cancer on April 29, 2020, after a long battle. Athaiya was the first-ever Indian to win an Oscar. She had won the the Oscar for Best Costume Design in 1982 film Gandhi.

Other notable filmmakers and artists that featured in the three-minute-long In Memoriam section included Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, Ian Holm, Max von Sydow, Cicely Tyson, Cloris Leachman, among others. American Actress Angela Basset introduced the in Memoriam section at the Oscars this year with a brief reflection on the turbulent year that was 2020.

Notably absent from the In Memoriam section video were a few prominent Indian personalities who passed away in 2020. Actors Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were both missing from the Oscars' In Memoriam section. While Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020., veteran actor Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukaemia. Though both the actors were missing from the video section, they did find a place in the In Memoriam section on the official website of the Academy Awards

However, some Twitterati were not happy with these exclusions from the In Memoriam section of the Oscars ceremony. Here's what they had to say:

It was so fast I couldn't even read all the names properly. Thank you for mentioning #irrfankhan and #BhanuAthaiya but #RishiKapoor deserved in the list too. Rishi Kapoor was a big part of some cult movies.#Oscars #Oscars2021 #Oscar2021 https://t.co/aKAlZMEkEP - (@MyWing__) April 26, 2021

I'm upset they missed Rishi Kapoor & they did the in memoriam really really quickly - Dhara Mistry (@Drmistry9) April 26, 2021

Rishi Kapoor deserved to be in the "In Memoriam" section at the #Oscars - Aman Nathani (@Nathani23) April 26, 2021

