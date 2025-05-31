'Is it time to...': Green card delays, low pay, rising costs force many NRIs rethink the American dream

As Donald Trump reintroduces hardline immigration proposals in his 2024 campaign — including ending birthright citizenship and tightening legal immigration pathways — many Indian immigrants in the US are facing a deeply personal dilemma: stay in a country growing increasingly hostile to newcomers, or return to an India they left years ago.

For Indian families on H-1B and dependent visas, the prospect of sudden policy shifts, protracted green card waits, and rising anti-immigrant rhetoric has created a storm of anxiety. The American dream, once seen as stable and secure, now feels like it’s hanging by a thread.

The H-1B visa programme, long regarded as a gateway for skilled professionals to build careers in the US, is under heightened scrutiny. Indian nationals — who make up more than 70% of H-1B recipients — are feeling the brunt of these developments.

In the midst of this growing insecurity, a Reddit post from an Indian IT professional captured the emotional crossroads many are facing.

“I am in my mid 30s working in IT industry. I worked mostly in the US. I have 2 kids, 1 of which is in Kindergarten and other one is a toddler. I just got a job offer in India with a decent pay and in my native state. I am working for an Automotive company through an Indian consultancy. Though the pay in US is not so great and my wife is not working, the pay in the US is just enough to meet the ends and hardly any savings left out. It getting really hard as the prices are increasing and the added pressure of keeping the visa status alive,” the post read.

The engineer went on to weigh the tradeoffs: “But at the same time I will not get the same Quality of Life in India that I enjoy here. Also, I like the family time and weekend joys with my family. I may not get it in India where the work demands more additional work time. I am unable to choose. What would you do if you are in my situation?”

The dilemma resonated widely.

“If you can't increase your salary in the US AND you can live comfortably in an Indian salary with additional savings, then it makes sense to move back. One big reason to stay in the US besides lifestyle is money. Try to earn more, your expenses are only going to rise high once both kids start school. If you delay moving back, your kids won't be able to adjust. I'd recommend whatever decision you make now, should be your final decision,” replied one user.

Another weighed in with a more urgent note: “If you don't foresee making more \$ here and your wife cannot help out financially, It's probably best to move back. It only going to get worse here and the bigger issues are actually going to be visa related. If you were to lose your job, you won't have a backup and will end up emptying all your savings. Your kids are young, they will get used to India. Once they're older, it will be really hard for them to move to India.”

A third user emphasized emotional connection: “I would shift to India since india is the happening place. And i would want to connect with my dear and near and let the kids enjoy the family affection from near ones I will think long term and switch back to India.”