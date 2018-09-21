Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get officially engaged today at Lake Como in Italy. Details here

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand Piramal are officially getting engaged today in Italy. Earlier this year, Anand Piramal had proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, which was followed by a private party. Their official engagement celebrations will kick off today, September 21 and carry on till Sunday, September 23.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will get married in a string of ceremonies this year, the first of which will kick off at Lake Como in Italy this weekend. The engagement ceremony at Lake Como will begin on Friday and end on Sunday with a farewell lunch.

On September 21, the Ambanis are hosting a welcome lunch for the guests at their respective hotels, followed by a celebratory dinner at Lake Como's Villa Balbiano from 5 pm onwards. On September 22, celebrations will kick off at Villa Gastel with an Italian Fiesta. In the evening there will be dinner and dance at Villa Olmo. The events will wrap up on Sunday with a celebratory lunch at Duomo di Como & Teatro Sociale Como, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

There will be dress codes for all the events. Guests have been requested to attend the Friday welcome lunch in casual chic, while the dinner will be a 'black-tie' event. Indian formal will also be welcome. For the Italian Fiesta, guests will dress up in 'Como Chic' and in cocktail dresses for the evening celebrations. Guests are to follow a smart casual dress code for the farewell lunch on Sunday.

All the events also have an Italian name. The welcome lunch is called 'Benvenuti a Como' or welcome to Como. 'Amore e Bellezza' or love and beauty is the name of the celebratory dinner. The first event on Saturday is titled 'Fiera Bella Italia' or beautiful fair Italy. The evening dinner and dance is called 'Italianissimo' or truly Italian. The farewell lunch on Sunday is called 'Arrivederci Como' or good bye Como.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are expected to tie the knot in December this year.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)